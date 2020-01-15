Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. 439,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

