Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 13,150,000 shares. Currently, 18.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VSTM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Get Verastem alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verastem by 3,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 47,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 809.25% and a negative return on equity of 160.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.