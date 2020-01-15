Verge 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.27 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Bittrex. Verge has a market cap of $61.82 million and $2.27 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00642700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000954 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008980 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00023810 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,147,082,759 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Huobi, Graviex, Binance, Cryptopia, Crex24, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Upbit, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, Bittrex, YoBit, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

