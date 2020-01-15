VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $832,272.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Poloniex. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $832,272.00 and $3,384.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052638 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00076160 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,757.47 or 1.00000627 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053198 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001476 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,394,804 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

