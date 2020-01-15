Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,747,000 after buying an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after buying an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,469,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,487,000 after buying an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.88. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.15 and a 1 year high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.