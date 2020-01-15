Veritaseum (VERI) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $18.19 million and approximately $6,919.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for about $8.46 or 0.00097850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Mercatox, Tokenomy and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

