VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Hits $0.0808 on Major Exchanges

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Cryptopia. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $205,767.00 and $258.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000987 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009062 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008810 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,546,885 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

