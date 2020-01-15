Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s 9th Largest Position

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

