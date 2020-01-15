Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 140,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.