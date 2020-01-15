Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,327,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

