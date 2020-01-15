Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $66,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

