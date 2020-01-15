Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 564,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 78,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 60,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.