Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Short Interest Update

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 36,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

