Veros Market Cap Tops $102,206.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Veros token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Veros has a total market capitalization of $102,206.00 and approximately $3,313.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veros has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,505,175 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

