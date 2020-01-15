Vertcoin Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.30 million and $324,259.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002023 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, QBTC and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,653.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01854083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.03686003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00645720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00728516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00086974 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00583126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,014,622 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, YoBit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, QBTC, Bitsane, CoinEgg and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.