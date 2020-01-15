Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Short Interest Update

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 853,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

