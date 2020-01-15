Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva Sells 860 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VRTX stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.15. 1,723,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,919. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

