Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Share Price

News coverage about Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lekoil earned a coverage optimism score of -3.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Lekoil’s ranking:

Get Lekoil alerts:

Lekoil stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,063. Lekoil has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.