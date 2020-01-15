Viacoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.36 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coinroom, Upbit and Bittrex. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.36 million and $135,964.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00664627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009156 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,162,811 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit, OOOBTC, Binance, Coinroom, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

