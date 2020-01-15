ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Short Interest Update

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViaSat will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $284,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViaSat by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ViaSat by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ViaSat by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.