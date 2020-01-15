VIBE Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. VIBE has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $157,012.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.03306498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00125375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.