Viberate Tops 1-Day Volume of $695,426.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Viberate token can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Upbit and IDEX. Viberate has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $695,426.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viberate has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.30 or 0.03401330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00200776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,159,794 tokens. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bittrex, Coinbe and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.