Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $333,282.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vicor by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vicor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Vicor by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.77. Vicor has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

