VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDY has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One VIDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.05980809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128528 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,962,749,873 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

