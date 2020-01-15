Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after buying an additional 743,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,599,000 after buying an additional 739,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $44,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. 119,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

