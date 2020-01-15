Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LNG stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. 2,372,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,570. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

