Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. 2,492,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

