Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 173.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

GPC stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

