Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,387,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,214,876,000 after buying an additional 1,200,391 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 5.2% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,584,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,165,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,810,000 after buying an additional 321,281 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Enbridge by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,551,000 after buying an additional 1,466,849 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. 208,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

