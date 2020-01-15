Viking Fund Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE FTI traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 3,954,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,878. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.