Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 721.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,824,000 after purchasing an additional 266,740 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,428,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 92,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 49.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 12,599,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,733. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

