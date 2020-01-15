Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises about 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after buying an additional 1,259,990 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 82.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,064,000 after acquiring an additional 803,121 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $84,653,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.08. The stock had a trading volume of 80,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

