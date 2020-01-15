Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.14% of Core Laboratories worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,287,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 371,303 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 10.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 747,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLB. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

