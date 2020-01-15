Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,616,000 after purchasing an additional 328,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 18,355.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,631,000 after buying an additional 3,220,982 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,340,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,191,000 after buying an additional 200,245 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,097,000 after buying an additional 388,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $205.01. 99,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.84. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. CME Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

