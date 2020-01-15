Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after buying an additional 1,241,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. 2,590,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

