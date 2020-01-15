Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.58. 1,538,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $170.75 and a 52-week high of $247.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

