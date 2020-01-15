Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 183,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.17. 447,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,507. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

