Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 407,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

