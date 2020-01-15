Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,726.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3,762.0% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 125,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 122,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $4,051,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,926,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $178.39. The stock had a trading volume of 74,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.01 and a 12-month high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

