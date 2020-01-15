Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,536,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after acquiring an additional 151,338 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.08. 57,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $270.63 and a one year high of $420.96. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

