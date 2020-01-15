Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,038,000 after purchasing an additional 116,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,079,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,245,000 after purchasing an additional 541,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.02.

NYSE:VLO traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,411. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.