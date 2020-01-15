Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 15,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 23.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $558.60 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

