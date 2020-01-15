VikkyToken (VIKKY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,495.00

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, VikkyToken has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VikkyToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and LATOKEN. VikkyToken has a total market capitalization of $7,501.00 and $20,495.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.30 or 0.03401330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00200776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VikkyToken Token Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io. VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal.

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

