Viper Energy Partners LP Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

VNOM stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 69,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 466,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

