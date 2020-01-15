Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

VNOM opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 466,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

