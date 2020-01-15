Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 466,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

