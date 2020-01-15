Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 12,540,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 867,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point set a $18.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 16,077.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 672,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 668,837 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,383,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,246,000 after purchasing an additional 578,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,462,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,762,000 after purchasing an additional 380,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 403,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 339,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.56.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

