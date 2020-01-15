Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 16.4% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after buying an additional 95,302 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

