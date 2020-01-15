Visa (NYSE:V) Given News Impact Score of 1.48

Media coverage about Visa (NYSE:V) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a coverage optimism score of 1.48 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Visa’s score:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.80. 10,817,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,553,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average is $180.14. Visa has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $200.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.58.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

