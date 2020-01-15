Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $232.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.58.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after buying an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.